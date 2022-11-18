Author Mason Demichilis's new book "Tales of Endings: Book 1 The Spectacle" is about a nineteen-year-old drifter roaming throughout California.

Recent release "Tales of Endings: Book 1 The Spectacle" from Page Publishing author Mason Demichilis is a spellbinding novel that introduces Jackson Curtis, who is aided by Nicolai Pelinovsky, a possible "more-than-friend" and creature of myth. They are pulled from the routines of life in Eden when a threatening note is delivered to their hotel.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mason Demichilis, who grew up in Chariton, Iowa, raised by a family with two parents, two siblings, and a few family friends, has completed his new book "Tales of Endings: Book 1 The Spectacle": an enthralling novel that follows Jackson and Nicolai on their unforgettable adventure.

Writing became Mason's dream career after only one visit to a college writer's group after winning a contest to go at age eight. Since then, Mason worked tirelessly on any idea that he thought might prove to be worth the effort, and even in the stories that never made it past a notebook, he still found some gems hidden among the dirt. The years he spent in school were dedicated mainly to the arts, even in college. Mason's appreciation for stories has always been a guiding force in his life more than anything. Now, all he hopes to do, with the support of friends, family, and anyone who will listen, is to pass some inspiration forward.

Mason writes, "Nicolai and I had pulled up to it on a Saturday morning about two weeks before my nineteenth birthday. It was raining, and the neon lights on the retro sign just a few feet away from the entrance glitched off and on. The parking lot wasn't all gray concrete either. There were stains from where several people had probably dumped their garbage, sodas, and all kinds of things. The walls on the outside were light blue and covered in a thick layer of dust and grime."

Published by Page Publishing, Mason Demichilis's intriguing tale invites readers to discover whether Jackson, who is already at death's door, can stay alive long enough to save the day.

