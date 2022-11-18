Charles Peter Johnson with Kristin Vincenzes (Johnson)'s newly released "Another Watchman" is an enjoyable memoir that takes readers on a compelling journey

"Another Watchman" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Charles Peter Johnson with Kristin Vincenzes (Johnson) is a thoughtful exploration of Charles's most cherished and impactful life experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., November 18, 2022

Johnson and Vincenzes share, "As we walk through life, our Lord and Savior designs a path for us to take in order to serve Him and His people. Many of us wonder where our stories fit into the grand scheme of God's almighty plan and perhaps even question our calling. This collection of essays focuses on the calling of a preacher's journey, both stateside and internationally. While these experiences are not always grandiose, they illustrate how God works in mysterious ways even amidst our normal daily lives.

"Charles P. Johnson and Kristin Vincenzes (Johnson) offer stories that demonstrate God's work in an ordinary man's life. They invite you to walk with Charles as he shares an honest account of his calling to be a watchman for God's people. They also invite you to consider your own spiritual journey as you read practical meditations focused on living a life filled with grace, joy, worship, and faith."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Peter Johnson with Kristin Vincenzes (Johnson)'s new book is a heartfelt message of hope and the need for connection with one's faith.

Readers will uncover a thoughtful and motivating study of life within the pages of this entertaining and empowering work.

