Lawrence Finney's new release "The Gospel of John: First Issue of a Seven-Book Series" is a compelling look into the life of Jesus Christ, as told by his disciple John.

"The Gospel of John: First Issue of a Seven-Book Series" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawrence Finney is an enjoyable opportunity to learn the story of a key biblical figure through visually engaging imagery and relevant scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gospel of John: First Issue of a Seven-Book Series": an engaging resource for deepening one's understanding of the Gospel. "The Gospel of John: First Issue of a Seven-Book Series" is the creation of published author Lawrence Finney, a dedicated husband for over thirty years and chaplain who has served in Nevada since 2018.

Finney shares, "In this first issue, we see Jesus, a humble man, who lived in first-century Israel is different than any other man. A certain man named John the Baptist knows who Jesus is, that is, God's one and only Son who came to the earth for a special purpose. We see John meets Jesus and declares who He is. Later, Jesus does a miracle at a wedding celebration, and everyone there is amazed and delighted. After that, Jesus and his followers and his family go to Jerusalem where all the Israelites gather to worship God. Jesus, in His love for His Father who is God, expels those who are exploiting the holy area of the temple built for God in Jerusalem. Everyone, including the religious leaders, are shocked at Jesus's righteous indignation. One of the religious leaders, named Nicodemus, knows of the incredible things Jesus has done and visits Him. Jesus teaches the religious leader about God's wisdom and declares God's love for mankind. And then John again tells religious pilgrims who Jesus really is.

"This is the illustrated book of the story of the Messiah, Jesus Christ, as told by the author, also named John, who was a disciple of Jesus and a witness to all that was done by Jesus."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawrence Finney's new book presents John's story in a manner that will provide greater access in understanding the story of Jesus.

Finney shares in hopes of spreading the word of God and sharing the good news of Jesus's teachings to aid in the spiritual growth of all.

