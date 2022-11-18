Submit Release
Medieval Empires Announces Its Much-Anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE)

Singapore, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful completion of seed and private rounds and tremendous response on the land sale, Web3 strategy game, ‘Medieval Empires' is excited to announce its upcoming Token Generation Event, to be held on 14th December 2022.

Since the announcement of the game, Medieval Empires has been progressing at an accelerating rate and working hard to bring forward a token that has a comprehensive Tokenomics within the game and blockchain ecosystem. Achieving all the set milestones as per their project roadmap, the ME team is now moving another step closer towards their final goal – launching a one-of-a-kind, play-and-own blockchain game.

Assad Dar, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-founder of Medieval Empires, is all geared up for the upcoming big event.

"My goal is to make Medieval Empires a household name, providing amazing gameplay and flawless token utility to all and our team has been hard at work to achieve these objectives. The token generation event (TGE) is a huge milestone for all of us! I would ask mainstream and blockchain gamers as well as crypto buffs to stay put, for they are about to see a remarkable crypto event take place."

As the Chief Executive Officer, Jan Berkefeld, has complete confidence in his team's efforts that led to this TGE.

"What I love about Medieval Empires is that the best professionals from different fields have come together to create this blockchain game. We have been building our game diligently, delivering our best as per our committed roadmap and we are excited for this TGE as it gets us one step closer to the launch of the game."

Talking about the ME token, he further added:

"The token owners will enjoy a VIP status and have exclusive rights within the game. Because of this, the MEE token will be limited in supply. We will make the token available on multiple launchpads and exchanges for those who wish to acquire it."

Medieval Empires is set to launch in the second quarter of 2023 and promises to be a one-of-its-kind blockchain game. With its free-to-play-and-own economy, players can join without any struggle and own valuable NFT assets within the game.

About Medieval Empires

Medieval Empires is a multiplayer online strategy game set during the 13th century. The game will have various factions, including the Turkish Kayi tribe, English Crusaders and Mongols, fight against each other to win different NFT rewards. Built on the Polygon blockchain, ME provides excellent features like player reach, low gas fees, speed, and security and will be available to play on various devices, including Windows, Mac OS X, iOS and Android.

To learn more about Medieval Empires, visit https://www.medievalempires.com/ 


Rochelle Roberts
Project Manager, Luna PR 
rochelle@lunapr.io

