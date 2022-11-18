Patrys Appoints Global Biotechnology Leader as Chairman - In Preparation for First Clinical Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Therapy

Patrys Limited PAB "Patrys" or the "Company"), a therapeutic antibody development company, has announced the appointment of Dr. Charmaine Gittleson as the Chairman of the Board of Directors – a highly respected and experienced global biotechnology leader.

Dr. Gittleson is the former Chief Medical Officer of CSL Limited with more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical development in the USA and Australia. Dr. Gittleson's expertise spans many aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, from drug development and clinical research through to strategic planning and executive management. Dr Gittleson has been involved in drug development programs across a wide range of different therapeutic areas, and has successfully worked with regulators in key markets such as the US, EU, Asia Pacific, Japan and South America.

Dr. Gittleson joins Patrys at an exciting time in the Company's evolution as it completes the last remaining stages of preclinical development for its first-in-class anti-cancer antibody PAT-DX1, which is scheduled to commence first in human studies in the second half of 2023. In parallel, Patrys is in the process of establishing a commercial-scale production process for its second deoxymab, PAT‑DX3, which is a full‑sized IgG antibody capable of delivering therapeutic payloads both across the blood brain barrier, and into the nucleus.

Patrys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr. James Campbell said: "I am delighted to welcome Dr. Gittleson to the Patrys Board as Chairman as we advance towards a clinical‑stage company. Charmaine's expertise and networks will be invaluable to us as we initiate the clinical development of PAT-DX1 and seek to expand the opportunities for PAT-DX1 and PAT-DX3 through additional programs and partnerships. Our ability to attract someone of Dr. Gittleson's calibre reflects the very real potential of our assets to transform health outcomes for patients."

Patrys Chairman, Dr. Gittleson said: "I am truly excited by the potential of Patry's deoxymabs to provide new approaches for treating a range of different cancers – in particular, the capacity for this antibody technology to cross the blood brain barrier. Patrys' Board and team encompasses a compelling range of experience and together, we are ready to extend the clinical and commercial reach of this potentially groundbreaking cancer therapy, globally."

About Patrys Limited

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Patrys PAB is focused on the development of its deoxymab platform of cell-penetrating antibodies as therapies for a range of different cancers. More information can be found at www.patrys.com.

About Patrys' deoxymab platform:

Patrys' deoxymab platform is based on the deoxymab 3E10 antibody that was first identified as an autoantibody in a mouse model of the human disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). While most antibodies bind to cell surface markers, deoxymab 3E10 penetrates into the cell nuclei and binds directly to DNA where it inhibits DNA repair processes.

Patrys has developed two humanised forms of deoxymab 3E10, both which have improved activity over the original deoxymab 3E10 antibody. PAT-DX1 is a dimer of the short chain from the binding domain of deoxymab 3E10, while PAT-DX3 is a full-sized IgG antibody. In a range of pre-clinical studies, PAT-DX1 has been shown to cross the blood brain barrier, reduce tumour size, and increase survival in multiple animal models of primary and metastatic cancers. PAT-DX1 is tumour-agnostic, meaning that it can target many different tumour types in the body, regardless of specific tumour antigens, and Patrys has reported data for PAT-DX1 in a wide range of cancers including gliomas, prostate, breast, pancreatic and ovarian cancers.

