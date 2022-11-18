IoT Healthcare Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global IoT Healthcare market is expected to be dominated by Medical Devices Segment. The medical device segment is expected to grow at a 27.9 % .

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Healthcare Market size is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $89.61 billion by 2027. IoT technology has the potential to transform traditional paper-based healthcare treatment by making real-time patient data and remote patient monitoring more accessible. The emergence of this digital healthcare technology addressed the looming need for improved diagnostics and targeted therapeutic tools. Furthermore, it not only allows physicians to monitor patients remotely, but it also serves as a fitness and wellness tracker for athletes and a dosing reminder for patients. The successful implementation of IoT in remote monitoring of diabetes and asthma patients, combined with the widespread use of fitness and wellness devices, has resulted in a high demand for the IoT healthcare market. Medical professionals are increasingly relying on real-time data analytics to provide immediate services, treat various diseases, and even track resources such as staff, assets, patients, and others. As a result, real-time monitoring systems and connected devices have become more prevalent in the healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways

1. The medical device segment is expected to grow at a 27.9 % annual rate through 2027. The rapid expansion can be attributed to the widespread use of medical devices for implementing cost-effective solutions for providing better healthcare services.

2. North America is expected to be the leading region in the IoT Healthcare Market in 2021, accounting for 35% of the market. North America dominated the global IoT healthcare market, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a variety of factors, including the increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of key players, and the availability of sophisticated infrastructure.

Segmental Analysis:

IoT Healthcare Market Segment Analysis – By Components: By Components, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented into Medical Devices (Wearable External Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Stationary Medical Devices), Systems & Software (Remote Device Management, Network Bandwidth Management, Data Analytics, Application Security, Application Security, Network Security), Services (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support & Maintenance), Connectivity Technology. The global IoT Healthcare market is expected to be dominated by Medical Devices Segment. The medical device segment is expected to grow at a 27.9 % annual rate through 2027. The widespread use of medical devices can be attributed to the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient healthcare delivery solutions. IoT-enabled medical devices play an important role in data collection and activity tracking, which leads to the development of various IoT in healthcare use cases. In 2021, Surgical Theater and Medtronic announced a collaboration to integrate Surgical Theater's SyncAR augmented reality (AR) technology with Medtronic's StealthStation S8 surgical navigation system

IoT Healthcare Market Segment Analysis - By Application: By Vertical, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented into Telemedicine, Store-and-forward Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring, Interactive Medicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others. The medication management segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of healthcare information systems, the increasing need to reduce medication errors and improve patient safety, and the growing adoption of mHealth solutions for medication management. The growing emphasis of market players on developing innovative solutions in the field of medication management is also fueling the segment's growth.

IoT Healthcare Market Share Segment Analysis - Geography: By geography, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35% in 2021 for the IoT Healthcare Market. The healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) in North America dominated the global market and is expected to continue in this manner during the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of key players, and the availability of sophisticated infrastructure. Rising initiatives to reduce medical costs, resulting in a shift from a fee-for-service to a value-based model, have also boosted the market significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the IoT Healthcare industry are -

1. Agamatrix

2. Armis

3. Bosch

4. Capsule Technologies

5. Comarch SA

