Governor Newsom Statement on Approval of Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project 

Published: Nov 17, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following the California Coastal Commission’s vote to approve a water supply project in Monterey County that includes an ocean water desalination facility:

“California needs to diversify our water portfolio and stretch existing supplies as extreme weather threatens to reduce the state’s water supply 10% by 2040. Desalination is an important part of the state’s strategy to address the threats of extreme weather. I support the Coastal Commission’s decision to allow this project to move forward and I’ll continue supporting innovative solutions to bolster our state’s water resilience.”