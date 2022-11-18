Atrial Fibrillation Market to Partake Significant Development By 2028 | AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc

Atrial Fibrillation Market

Atrial fibrillation is a type of cardiac arrhythmia distinguished by an abnormal cardiac rhythm caused by a disturbance in heart’s electrical system.

Global atrial fibrillation market is estimated to be valued at US$ 21,042.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).” — Coherent Market Insights

Market Overview:

Atrial fibrillation is probably one of the more common forms of cardiac arrhythmias, this is when irregular heart rhythms are caused by the atrial fibrillation or the 'ibrillation' of the atrial cells. Atrial fibrillation occurs when the ventricular pressure of the heart is too low or the heart is beating too fast for the ventricular muscles to handle. This causes the ventricular muscle to contract very quickly and leads to a heart rhythm that is very irregular and can even be seen on an electrocardiogram. Atrial Fibrillation or the 'fibrillar fibrillations' is usually caused by many different factors. Some say that it can be hereditary, but it is also something that can happen suddenly and without any warning. Atrial fibrillation is usually characterized by shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, nausea, chest pain, diarrhea, and sweating.

Competitive Landscape:

Sanofi Aventis, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Biosense Webster, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, CardioFocus, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation, Endoscopic Technologies, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Ltd., and Abbott Laboratories.

Key Market Drivers:

The growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation is primarily fueling growth of the atrial fibrillation market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2 percent of people younger than 65 years old have AFib, while about 9 percent of people ages 65 and older have it

The rise in the geriatric population is increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation. This is another major factor augmenting growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, by 2020, the number of people aged 60 years and older will outnumber children younger than 5 years. In 2050, 80% of older people will be living in low- and middle-income countries.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was high demand for atrial fibrillation as infected patients with cardiovascular disease are at high risk and vulnerable to multiple organ failures. Thus, the market of atrial fibrillation has witnessed strong growth during Covid -19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

➥The atrial fibrillation market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing launch of AI-based diagnostic tests. For instance, in March 2021, the U.S. FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to Tempus Inc. for its ECG Analysis Platform. It was developed in collaboration with Geisinger, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform helps clinicians identify patients at increased risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF) or atrial flutter.

➥North America is expected to witness strong growth in the near future owing to the high prevalence of atrial fibrillation in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 454,000 hospitalizations with AFib as the primary diagnosis happen each year in the United States. The condition contributes to about 158,000 deaths each year.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Procedure:

Pharmacological

✤Anti-arrhythmic

✤Anti-coagulant

Non-Pharmacological

✤Catheter Ablation Procedures

✤Maze surgery

✤Electric Cardioversion

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, By Technology:

✤Radiofrequency

✤Laser

✤Cryotherapy

✤Others

Global Atrial Fibrillation Market, By End User:

✤Hospitals

✤Speciality Clinics

✤Others

