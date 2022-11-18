Global Snack Products Market is excepted to reach the value of 539.99 billion USD by the end of 2027
Snack Products Market Size, Share, Growth (2022-2027)
The global snack products market size was valued at USD 427.02 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 539.99 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Snack products are defined as a broad range of light meal products that are eaten between regular meals. Snacks generally mean food service provided a commercially pre-packaged variety of snack products and low-fat snack products through a vending machine. Snacks are used to provide energy in the middle of the day or when you exercise. A healthy snack between meals can also decrease your hunger and keep you from overeating at mealtime. Sweet chocolates such as milk chocolate and dark chocolates are typically eaten as snack food.
Drivers And Restraints
The increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for health concerns convinces stores like retail and retail stores to drive the market growth. The rising rapid urbanization is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing demand for healthy nutritive snacks to remain healthy and reduce the intake of carbohydrates drives the market growth.The increased raw materials cost of crucial snack food ingredients such as cocoa powder, butter, Milk Powder, and others is the major factor to restraint the market growth.
Snack Products Market Segmentation Analysis:
Snack Products Market - By Product Type:
• Chocolate
• Fresh fruits and Vegetables
• Cookies and Biscuits
• Bread and Sandwiches
• Yogurt
• Cheese
• Chips and Crisps
• Nuts and Seeds
• Ice cream
• Others
Based on the product type: The fresh fruits and vegetable segment was recorded as the largest market share in the snack products market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The fruit comes from the flowering part of the plant and contains seeds. Vegetables are the edible parts of plants such as stems, roots, and leaves to drive the market growth.
Latest Industry Development:
• In February 2019, Kashi Company launched the new ‘Organic Super Food Bites’, a snack product made for kids, in the ‘Kashi by Kids’ product line. Superfood bites are formulated with superfood ingredients including chickpeas and sweet potatoes. The product will be available in various flavors including mixed berries, fair trade cocoa, and chocolate.
• In July 2018, Yoplait USA, Inc. launched a new ‘Oui by Yoplait Petites’ yogurt. This yogurt will be sold in pairs of small 3.5. glass pots and will be available in four flavors including ‘Sea Salt Caramel’, ‘Chocolate with Shavings’, ‘Dark Chocolate Raspberry’, and ‘Caramelized Apple’. This new yogurt is made from simple (genetically modified organism) ingredients including whole milk, pure cane sugar, and yogurt cultures. The yogurt does not contain any artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, or colors.
• In August 2019, Nestlé S.A. introduced two new flavors in its Munchies brand in the UK and Ireland. New flavors include ‘Munchies Chocolate Fudge Brownie’ and ‘Munchies Cookie Dough’. This launch is expected to strengthen the company’s product portfolio in the snack products market.
Snack Products Market - Distribution Channel:
• Supermarket
• Hypermarket
• Convenience Store
• Specialty Stores
• Online Channel
• Others
Based on the distribution channel: The supermarket/ Hypermarkets held the largest share of the snack products market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Consumers prefer supermarkets/hypermarkets because of the different varieties of product choices and discount range prices to drive the market growth.
By Package:
• Retail Package
• Bulk Package
Based on the packaging: The Retail Packaging segment held the largest share market in the snack products market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The retail packaging of the items for individual sales to end consumers with the help of retail outlets and therefore it is extremely important in the snack products market.
Snack Products Market Regional Analysis:
• North America is the largest growing region in the snack products market and is excepted to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada.
• The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the snack products market and the Increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle there is a growing demand for nutrition garde snacks such as nuts& seeds, and fresh fruits and vegetables and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for flavor variation drives the region’s market growth.
• The US is the largest market supporting the growth of the snack products. There has been rapid growth in the snack products market in this region leading to global market growth.
• The Asia Pacific is excepted to be growing lucratively in the snack product market.
Brian Miller
