CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Big Screen Entertainment Group Announces New Streaming Service for Kids

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release under the same headline issued on October 3, please note the streaming channel for kids is the newest project in production at Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) will now be entitled BigScreen-Kids.



It was recently discovered that a similar name, but not exact, was already in use with our previous announcement for a children’s streaming channel. BSEG took immediate action upon the discovery to remove any utilization of the previous name to avoid any confusion. The name will now be BigScreen-Kids.com. There is a multimedia update that the Kid Stream logo has been removed.

BigScreen-Kids – currently in Beta stages with 126 titles, will officially launch in 2023 - a spin-off from the Los Angeles based company’s thriving streaming platform, Big Stream Entertainment.

Packed with a variety of tv and film as well as original programming, the service aims to entertain as well as inform. Original programming includes the new Big Screen series “Storytime,” with classic literature such as “The Velveteen Rabbit” and “Winnie the Pooh” being read by children.

BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates said: “Our mission with Big Screen-Kids is to entertain, inspire and encourage young viewers with stirring stories from classic literature, fun programming and an all-around enlightening, educational experience.”

With a string of recent TV pilot scripts completed and ready for market, a new book published on November 11, WW2 action adventure, Avenger Field, the busy production and distribution company is now diversifying into other projects.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US and internationally. BSEG continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements

involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lee

323.654.3400 – Big@bigscreenent.com