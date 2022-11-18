FIRST OF ITS KIND ‘EVERYTHING ARCHITECTURE’ EVENT FOR THE ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN COMMUNITY DEBUTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and most innovative products, materials and services driving the architecture and design sectors are to be explored at the inaugural Everything Architecture event from 5-6 December 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. dmg events’ latest launch will be held alongside its flagship construction event The Big 5, the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
FIRST OF ITS KIND ‘EVERYTHING ARCHITECTURE’ EVENT FOR THE ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN COMMUNITY DEBUTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST
Curated with the knowledge, expertise and guidance of experts from the architecture and design community, Everything Architecture is the only exclusive event especially for architects, designers, specifiers, and property developers to explore a carefully selected range of innovative and inspiring products, materials, and services for architectural projects. Everything Architecture will also host a dedicated, two-day think tank platform – Architecture & Design Talks. The Talks will cover topics such as heritage & culture, innovation, modernization, building adaptation, human-centric urban design, metaverse technology integration in architecture, and carbon-neutral design for the circular economy through inspirational case studies, presentations, and panel discussions.
“Architecture and design are crucial in addressing some of the main challenges the construction sector is currently facing, particularly in achieving sustainability goals, hence creating a dedicated platform for its key stakeholders to exchange knowledge, network and explore the latest products innovations. Dubai, rightly known as one of the pioneers of new-age architectural design paradigms, is well placed to host this transformational showcase and gathering of inspirational industry experts” explained Josine Heijmans, Vice President – Construction at dmg events.
Digital advancements such as the metaverse are being viewed as major initiators in the road to carbon zero, and the delivery of truly smart cities demands immediate solutions, which will be aired at Everything Architecture, offering a window to what our future living and working experiences could look like and how they would function.
Andy Shaw, Chair of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) Gulf Chapter and an advisory panel member, comments that Everything Architecture is a timely initiative: “There is a lot of excitement around projects across Saudi Arabia’s transformation and where the UAE will go next in terms of innovation and architectural mastery”.
Fellow panel member Jennie Binchy, of Dubai’s award-winning BINCHY AND BINCHY architecture and design studio, said market growth is being stimulated by the luxury residential sector. “The sector is booming, and with so many projects coming up across the region, there is a requirement for bespoke design approaches which in turn demand exciting products,” said Binchy.
The Architecture & Design Talks will be chaired by design strategist Esra Lemmens and see experts address the themes of health and wellbeing, heritage, innovation, technology, and sustainability development. Some of the architecture world’s greatest names are confirmed to speak, including Kai Uwe Bergmann, Partner at Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG); Scott Henshaw, Head of Design - Project Delivery Division at Red Sea Global; Will Plowman, Partner at Foster + Partners; Andrew Mason, Director of Contracts at Calatrava International; Marwa Al Taffag, Head of the Federal Buildings, Housing and Establishments Design, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in UAE; Dr. Nasser B. Abulhasan, Principal & Founding Partner at AGi Architects; Arjan Pit, Managing Director MEA at UNStudio in the UAE, among others.
Also taking place will be a series of workshops being delivered by leading designers and professors. Some of the topics include the potential of space making through the direct use of natural stone materials, exploring architectural language through model making, and the impact of virtual reality on architectural education and profession.
To date, some of the key local and international companies set to take part include Schüco, Knauf, SolarLux, MAPEI, GEZE, Ecophon by Saint Gobain, Presto, AGC Glass and DCW Editions, among others. Speaking ahead of the event, Ammar H Alul, Managing Director at Schüco, a leading German system solution provider for windows, doors and facades said; "It is great to be part of the launch edition of Everything Architecture, and to now have a dedicated platform for architects and designers. We’re looking forward to meeting focused participants, attending high-quality presentations and discussions that address real construction industry challenges, and get a better understanding from key stakeholders and influencers of the real meaning of ‘value-for-money, and then use those takeaways to apply to our business strategy moving forward”.
“With a number of other exciting companies set to come on board before the show in December, we are looking forward to seeing even more innovative products confirmed to be at the event giving the architecture and design community the best possible experience and opportunities,” added Heijmans.
For more information and to apply to attend as a visitor, please visit: www.everythingarchitecture.world
Pragati Malik
MCS Action FZ LLC
email us here