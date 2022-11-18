Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,741 in the last 365 days.

Statement Regarding Richard Fairchild's Execution

OKLAHOMA CITY - “The State’s execution of Richard Fairchild was carried out with zero complications at 10:24 this morning, 29 years after he brutally tortured to death three-year-old Adam Broomhall," said Attorney General John O'Connor. "Yesterday, Fairchild’s attorneys filed two lawsuits claiming he did not understand why he was being executed. In Fairchild’s last words, he called today ‘Justice for Adam day.’ Fairchild acknowledged that Adam would be 34 years old today and he apologized to Adam’s family. In spite of his attorney’s last-minute attempts to delay his lawful execution, Fairchild quite plainly knew why he was executed. Justice is now served for Adam and the people of Oklahoma. This does not bring Adam back to his family and nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one. Our hearts and prayers are with Adam’s family.”

You just read:

Statement Regarding Richard Fairchild's Execution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.