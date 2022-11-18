Statement Regarding Richard Fairchild's Execution

OKLAHOMA CITY - “The State’s execution of Richard Fairchild was carried out with zero complications at 10:24 this morning, 29 years after he brutally tortured to death three-year-old Adam Broomhall," said Attorney General John O'Connor. "Yesterday, Fairchild’s attorneys filed two lawsuits claiming he did not understand why he was being executed. In Fairchild’s last words, he called today ‘Justice for Adam day.’ Fairchild acknowledged that Adam would be 34 years old today and he apologized to Adam’s family. In spite of his attorney’s last-minute attempts to delay his lawful execution, Fairchild quite plainly knew why he was executed. Justice is now served for Adam and the people of Oklahoma. This does not bring Adam back to his family and nothing can fill the void left by the loss of a loved one. Our hearts and prayers are with Adam’s family.”