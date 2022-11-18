Austin, Texas is Still the Place to be Says Real Estate Expert

"Austin is the place to live." That's the resounding message from Real Estate Agent Christopher Arnell to people looking for affordable homes and a better quality of life.

Austin, TX November 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Arnell’s comment comes following the release of the Annual National Ranking of Cities by U.S. News and World Report which ranked Austin No. 13 on The Best Places to Live in the United States list. According to the article, the city lost its place among the top 10 best places to live mainly because of affordability issues.

“Although, things have cooled off a bit, home prices are rising everywhere and that doesn’t change the fact that Austin is still the place to be. People are still moving to Austin in droves because there are still affordable homes here, especially in the suburbs and opportunities and the promise of a better quality of life beckons.”

Austin, Texas continues to explode in growth and was in 2020 ranked among the fastest growing city in the United States. In fact, the city has been nicknamed Silicon Prairie because of the high number of high-tech companies that operate there. Austin also has a booming job market and experts are predicting a growth of 47% over the next 10 years. To sweeten the deal, there is no state income tax, which means employees get to keep more of their money. All of these factors make Austin, TX a great city for millennials.

To make it easier for those looking to move to the state, Arnell created a state-of-the-art website for those buying a home in Austin or moving to Austin, TX. Touted as The Mother of all Real Estate Sites, www.westaustinhomesforsale.com allows prospective home buyers to explore listings in Austin, Texas suburbs without the hassle of traveling back and forth to the city. Listings are categorized as New Construction Homes, Waterfront Property, Condos and Townhomes, Newest listings or Single Family Home. Users can search for homes based on location, zip, address or MLS#, minimum price and maximum price. The search can be further narrowed based on budget, property type, or property size.

But that’s not all. Arnell’s website boasts an interactive Austin map search, a community guide - all designed to help prospective home buyers to make an informed decision.

https://www.westaustinhomesforsale.com is free and easy to use. Users are encouraged to register for a free account which allows them to get notifications when new Austin homes are listed and also save their favorite properties for easy access. Visit the website now to browse current listings.

Contact Information:

RE/MAX Posh Properties

Christopher Arnell, Sales Agent

512-529-9718

Contact via Email

https://www.westaustinhomesforsale.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/873613

Press Release Distributed by PR.com