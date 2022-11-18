The "Best in Class" In Unscripted Television Recognized at the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS), Hosted by Vivica A. Fox

"Men in Kilts" Wins Three Awards, Courteney Cox Wins Digital Reality Series, AGT Judges win "Judging Panel", Paranormal Show "Ghost Adventures" Wins Best Reality TV Moment, Steve Harvey's "Celebrity Family Feud" wins Game Show! Show is now streaming virtually on OUTtv affiliate platforms, MonstersAndCritics.com and in the Metaverse via Reel Mood

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 highest achievers in unscripted television production were just named at the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS) 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards WINNERS_2022. The 60-minute show, which premiered Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET, was produced in partnership with Reel Mood and celebrated the genre's "best-in-class" across 21 individual categories. Network, cable, streaming shows and reality personalities are eligible every year, with votes collected worldwide, generating millions of votes.

Hosted by the vivacious film and television actress Vivica A. Fox (Vivica A. Fox_ARTAS photos) virtually and in the Metaverse Vivica at the DJ Booth.PNG. The show named American television personality Tiffany "New York" Pollard (Tiffany Pollard_Photos) (Acceptance Speech) as the 2022 ARTAS Hall of Fame Award inductee.

Pollard came into public prominence for her participation on the first two seasons of VH1's Flavor of Love. Pollard, who was given the moniker "New York" by rapper Flavor Flav, went on to star in the Flavor Of Love spinoff I Love New York (VH1), the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother (Channel 5), Brunch with Tiffany (VH1) and most recently as host of Hot Haus, OUTtv competition show to find the next queer sex symbol, as well as the wildly popular BET's College Hill: Celebrity Edition..

Award show nominees and categories in entirety: https://www.realitytelevisionawards.com/nominees/

This year's presenters were a Who's Who in the reality television genre. For the list of presenters in entirety, visit https://www.realitytelevisionawards.com/talent/

For a list of this year's WINNERS go online at https://www.realitytelevisionawards.com/9th-annual-winners/

Hilarious Vivica A. Fox segments were directed by award-winning director Daniel E Catullo III, who is known for his work with Landmarks Live, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys and Verzuz (ARTAS "Deadliest Catch" Skit w/Vivica A. Fox_Directed by Daniel E Catullo III Dr. Pimple Popper (Dr. Sandra Lee) Skit w/Vivica A. Fox).

This year's ARTAS provided virtual reality fans a groundbreaking opportunity to experience the celebration in the Metaverse via Reel Mood, the exclusive Web 3.0 partner. Launched by ARTAS Executive Producer Shantal Anderson, Reel Mood offered audiences a first-of-its-kind immersive metaverse experience before and during the broadcast. ARTAS NFTs, produced by Reel Mood, are available for fans to purchase NFT BANNER ARTAS. Go to Reel Mood for post-event Metaverse Watch Party highlights. The ARTAS was co-produced in association with Executive Producers Shantal Anderson, De Mann and Co-Executive Producer Jeff Rivera, Partner at Collective 5 Entertainment. Fans accessed the VR-enhanced telecast on ReelMood.com via the Meta Quest headset or computer.

Creators and Executive Producers Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward launched the American Reality Television Awards in 2012, along with John Barra, Showrunner, Talent Producer and Co-Executive Producer. "As the ARTAS membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gave us great pleasure to showcase the expansion of our shows, talent and hardworking production companies in this year's broadcast,'' said Co-Creator & Executive Producer, Andrew Ward. Co-Creator & Executive Producer, Kristen Moss said, "Reality television continues to expand its footprint and The American Reality Television Awards is proud to honor the best of the best in this genre for almost a decade. We celebrated our 9th annual show with some of the biggest names in Reality Television participating. We hope the fans continue to find new shows to love, the industry embraces their recognition and more network and production companies continue to raise the bar for years to come."

The virtual telecast premiered on OUTtv and is now streaming on OUTtv.com and its various streaming services. The telecast also streamed simultaneously on Monsters and Critics, as well as in VR on ReelMood.com. Viewers can now watch the show stream for FREE on all platforms, no subscriptions needed. Fans can catch inside scoops and behind-the-scenes audio clips on reVolver Podcasts.

About ARTAS

Executive Producers Kristen Moss and Andrew Ward started the American Reality Television Awards in 2012 to support, examine and redefine the art of reality in media by rewarding excellence. The ARTAS value the rich diversity of programming that puts reality on the leading edge of entertainment. For more information, visit 2022 Awards Show. Follow the American Reality Television Awards on social media at @RealityAwardsTV or trend #TheArtas.

About Reel Mood

Reel Mood is a creative company that works with brands, creators and visual storytellers to build video content and immersive experiences in the metaverse. Reel Mood uses Web3 technology as a base support for development of the marketplace, as well as Reel Mood TV. Reel Mood was founded by Shantal Anderson in 2019, and officially launched in April 2022.

About OUTtv

OUTtv is the world's first LGBTQ+ television and streaming service. Home to a compelling mix of inclusive, queer-focused content from comedy to drama, documentaries, reality, and award-winning movies. OUTtv is dedicated to telling stories by and for the community and is the world's leading provider of queer content. OUTtv Originals include Call Me Mother, Gogo For The Gold, Shine True, Boy Boy Montréal, The Villbergs Chronicles, Iconic Justice, Hot Haus, Trixie Mattel: Skinny Legend, My Trans Journey and the documentary strand OutSpoken.

OUTtv's streaming platform is available at OUTtv.com where subscribers can stream their favorite series' and movies and discover new content exclusive to the service. OUTtv.com is available for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku and on web browsers in Canada and the USA. OUTtv is also available in Canada and the USA as an Apple TV Channel and in Canada and Australia as an Amazon Prime Video Channel and on The Roku Channel and Comcast Xfinity in the USA. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @OUTtv or TikTok @OUTtvca.

About Monsters and Critics

Monsters and Critics is one of the top entertainment websites on the internet, leading the way in coverage of reality TV and celebrity news and gossip. The site brings readers all the latest stories about the shows and personalities they love, both on and off camera, including many of the stars and series that are underrepresented in mainstream media. Nearly 100 million people have visited Monsters and Critics in 2022 alone to read about their favorite reality TV series and celebrities. Find out more at monstersandcritics.com, or follow us on YouTube at Monsters and Critics.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo, Panda Show – Picante, Don Cheto Al Aire – plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, the podcasts are distributed on reVolverPodcasts.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, AmazonMusic, Stitcher, Pandora and the iHeart Radio app. For more information about the company visit reVolver Podcasts.

