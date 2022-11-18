Real estate technology company launches Wefunder campaign to welcome investors

Real estate and mortgage lead generation and nurturing platform myhomeIQ aims to build off success over last two years

SOA Labs, a Greenville-based real estate startup company, is excited to announce that it is accepting individual investors through a Wefunder campaign for its real estate technology platform myhomeIQ.

People who invest in myhomeIQ can become an equity stakeholder of the innovative platform that is helping real estate agents and loan officers build clients for life by educating homeowners on ways they can build wealth through homeownership. The lead generation and nurturing tool has already seen tremendous success since its launch in January 2020, amassing thousands of registered users. Additionally, it has been endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers and has been nominated as one of the most innovative and impactful technology companies serving the real estate industry in 2021 and 2022. On top of this, myhomeIQ has more than 850 5-star reviews between Google and Facebook from verified users.

Now, thanks to the unique crowdfunding method offered through Wefunder, one of the top equity crowdfunding platforms, nearly anyone can be part of the company by becoming an investor.

"Since the changes made from the Jobs Act, company founders now have access to a platform and investor reach that would have never been possible before. The most exciting part of this movement is providing your customers and raving fans access to become equity stakeholders," said Sean Safholm, myhomeIQ co-founder and crowdfunding investor.

Wefunder helped enact a new law in 2016 known as Regulation Crowdfunding, which made it legal for anyone to be able to invest minimal amounts of cash into startups. Through 2021, Wefunder had helped companies raise a total of $553 million and through that, helped create over 32,000 jobs.

SOA Labs is beginning with a "testing the waters" campaign* on WeFunder.com. This type of campaign allows the company to gauge the interest of potential investors in myhomeIQ and give them the opportunity to reserve an offering spot. That offering spot extends the chance for investors to own a piece of this cutting-edge technology that is gaining popularity.

myHomeIQ provides homeowners and homebuyers personalized financial insights while facilitating engagement with their real estate agent and loan officer. The platform positions the real estate agent and lender as trusted advisors – staying top of mind with their clients through branded, personalized myhomeIQ reports. These reports protect clients from going elsewhere by delivering them valuable data about their home every month to win their future and referral business. Additionally, myhomeIQ strengthens relationships between real estate agents and loan officers and grows their network by partnering with lead generation and client nurturing tools so they get more business.

Tawd Frensley, myhomeIQ VP of sales & marketing, said allowing myhomeIQ's customers to become equity stakeholders using crowdfunding and Wefunder is a game changer for the industry and the company. The idea to use crowdfunding stemmed from the myhomeIQ team sending out an email to its users asking if they would be interested in investing in the product if the opportunity were available. In a very short time, hundreds of users had responded, emphatically with, "Yes!"

Alex Tkachuk, co-founder and CEO of SOA Labs, Inc., said they knew they had to launch the Wefunder campaign after that, and he promises even bigger things ahead with the development of myhomeIQ.

"Anticipating a successful equity crowdfunding campaign, we are doubling down on our product roadmap development to enhance myhomeIQ even further. With more insights from our users, we have some amazing enhancements that will be coming in 2023. We hope you will be a part of it!" Tkachuk said.

*SOA Labs, Inc. is testing the waters to evaluate investor interest. No money or other consideration is being solicited; if sent, it will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities will be accepted. No part of the purchase price will be received until a Form C is filed and, then, only through Wefunder. Any indication of interest has no obligation or commitment of any kind.

About SOA Labs

Based in Greenville, SC., with offices in Sacramento, Calif., SOA Labs is a real estate technology company with a focus on generating leads for real estate agents and loan officers. Its product, myhomeIQ is helping real estate agents and loan officers build clients for life by educating homeowners on ways they can build wealth through homeownership and connecting homeowners with home service professionals. myhomeIQ allows real estate agents and loan officers to stay connected with their clients and generate new leads. It does this by empowering homeowners and homebuyers to build real estate wealth by sending customized, regular reports that provide valuable home insights. This keeps the real estate agent and loan officer top of mind should the homeowner or homebuyer decide to transact in the future. For more information, visit https://myhomeiq.com/

About Wefunder

Wefunder is a platform that helps founders raise a community round from their most passionate customers and fans. It is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team across the country. Wefunder has fundamentally changed the regulation crowdfunding space from the regulations to making it accessible to all at scale. Wefunder is a Public Benefit Corp., not only for its mission to fix capitalism, but because it's the way companies should be run. To learn more visit wefunder.com.

