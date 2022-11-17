Illinois Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program provides $20 million for organizations at risk of terrorist attack

ILLINOIS, November 17 - SPRINGFIELD -Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced a grant opportunity for not-for-profit organizations across Illinois. Available funding for this grant opportunity for the State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2023 Illinois Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program (NSGP-IL) is $20 million.





"The safety of Illinoisans has always been, and will always be, my number one priority," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why we are deploying a new grant program so nonprofit organizations can bolster their security protocols—safeguarding their staff and greater community. This funding will help prevent terror before it strikes, and I thank IEMA for their leadership on this critical effort."





The State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2023 Illinois Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program will provide a total of $20 million to eligible 501c (3) organizations located in the State of Illinois who are deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack by a terrorist organization, network, or cell.





IEMA will issue these competitive grants, up to $150,000, to eligible applicants that are approved by IEMA. Eligible not-for-profit organizations with one site may apply for up to $150,000 for that site. Eligible not-for-profit organizations with multiple sites may apply for up to $150,000 per site, for up to three sites, for a maximum of $450,000 per sub-applicant. The period of performance is 36 months.





"These grants represent part of our commitment to enhancing public safety in light of the domestic threat posed to places of worship and cultural institutions," said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). "Protecting lives and property from acts of violence begins with dedication of these state resources, and brings us closer to a safer Illinois."





"This new grant program will help strengthen efforts to protect community organizations from various threats," said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Structural safety, safety personnel, and various security improvements are just some of the ways organizations in Illinois can enhance their security measures."





NSGP-IL funds must be used for target-hardening activities, which can be accomplished through trainings such as active shooter, or through the purchase or installation of security equipment on real property (including buildings and improvements) owned or leased by the not-for-profit organization, as well contracted security personnel. Security enhancements must be for the locations that the not-for-profit occupies at the time of the application, and the projects must be fully completed during the three-year performance period.















