IDOT invites submissions for $200 million freight program

ILLINOIS, November 17 - Applications to improve mobility of goods, services due Dec. 19





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that applications are being accepted for its competitive grant program to improve the mobility of freight throughout the state while providing long-term benefits in congestion relief and economic opportunity. Applications are due Dec. 19 for up to $200 million in National Highway Freight Program funds to be distributed through 2026, with 30% slated for intermodal rail and water projects.





"Illinois is proud to be the transportation hub of North America, with the efficient movement of goods and services key to our success," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "We are pleased to offer this opportunity to improve the safety and efficiency of freight mobility throughout the state, while at the same time ensuring our communities are less congested and more economically competitive."





Administered by IDOT using federal funds, the competitive grant program is designed to implement the goals of the Illinois State Freight Plan. Successful proposals will address one or more goals of the plan, such as increasing safety, improving reliability and boosting intermodal connections and commerce at the local level.





Eligible applicants include government agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions. Project proposals from private entities must have a public sponsor. Applications and qualification information is available on IDOT's website under Illinois Competitive Freight Program . Grant awards will be announced in the spring.





An informational webinar to explain the grant program and provide assistance to prospective applicants through Microsoft Teams will be available and recorded for future viewing:





Friday, Nov. 18, from 1-3 p.m.

Online

Meeting ID: 239 220 169 957

Passcode: JjEDQH





Phone

Phone Conference ID: 354 055 625#



