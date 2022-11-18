Thanksgiving Safety will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, November 18 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Coping with depression during the holidays will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Oscar Mendez, program manager with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS); Dr. Claudia Campos, clinical psychologist and co-founder of the nonprofit organization, Latinas USA; and Olga Balcazar, event coordinator at Latinas USA. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving kitchen equipment. As we prepare to celebrate with family and friends, it is important to make safety a top priority. Mr. Mendez will discuss important safety tips, which include keeping a close watch on the food while it’s cooking, never leaving the house while cooking, and keeping anything that can catch fire, such as an oven mitt, utensil or towel, away from the stovetop. Another important recommendation is to make sure smoke alarms are working and never leaving children in a room alone with lit candles. Moreover, always keep matches and lighters out of reach of children. Following these simple steps will help ensure a safe and fun Thanksgiving celebration.

The show will conclude with a discussion about how to cope with depression during the holidays. As we approach the end of the year and the traditions and festivities begin to take place, many long to spend time with their loved ones. For the immigrant community, being away from their native country and missing their family can trigger feelings of depression. Dr. Campos will provide tips to cope with the holiday blues. An important recommendation is doing gratitude exercises. Being thankful can help promote a positive outlook and lift one’s spirit.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

