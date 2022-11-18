Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,638 in the last 365 days.

New Progress in Scientific Research by Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS)

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Professors Qionghai Dai (from Tsinghua University) and Haoqian Wang's (from the Division of Information Science and Technology at Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School) research teams integrated their self-supervised denoising framework with fluorescence microscopes for real-time suppression of photon shot noise. This new technique can reduce the minimum photon flux by more than 10-fold and achieves low-dosage, long-term, high-sensitivity imaging of various biological processes such as calcium activity, cell migration, and neurotransmitter release. Their work provides a new solution to the photon-limited challenge of fluorescence microscopy. The research article entitled "Real-time denoising enables high-sensitivity fluorescence time-lapse imaging beyond the shot-noise limit" was published in the journal Nature Biotechnology (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-022-01450-8)

The ten papers from the Division of Information Science and Technology of SIGS were accepted amongst the 10,411 papers submitted at the Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems 2022. The conference covers topics including deep learning, computer vision, large-scale machine learning, learning theory, optimization, sparse theory and many other sub-fields.

The Division of Information Science and Technology (DIST) was established in 2002 on the foundation of four disciplines: Information and Communication Engineering, Control Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, and Electronic Science and Technology. DIST aims to transform lives and industry with the latest technologies and cultivate talents with technology innovation and engineering application by concentrating on the advancement of research into fundamental theories and practical technologies in the realm of electronic information. As a significant graduate training base for Tsinghua University in electronic information, it offers 4 doctoral programs and 6 master's programs.

For details about the programs, please refer to:
https://www.sigs.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/2022/1114/c1402a58670/page.htm

For information about application, please refer to:
https://www.sigs.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/2022/0929/c1402a58113/page.htm

Contact:
Tel: 86-755-86239174
Email: huang.lingyan@sz.tsinghua.edu.cn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-progress-in-scientific-research-by-tsinghua-shenzhen-international-graduate-school-sigs-301682342.html

SOURCE Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c5018.html

You just read:

New Progress in Scientific Research by Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.