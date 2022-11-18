Glucaric Acid Market size is forecast to reach $1.30 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Glucaric Acid Market size is forecast to reach $1.30 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glucaric Acid Market size is forecast to reach $1.30 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026. Increasing consumer inclination for bio-based products owing to their biodegradable and non-toxic nature along with enhancing product quality would propel glucaric acid market growth. Strong demand for quality organic and multifunctional components has led to the addition of advanced ingredients that can support overall growth in the industry.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17698/glucaric-acid-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Glucaric Acid market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the glucaric acid market owing to presence of detergent and food industry, especially in emerging countries.

2. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

3. The other key areas of focus include the various applications in glucaric acid market and their specific segmented revenue.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17698

Segmental Analysis:

1. Glucaric Acid Market Segment Analysis - By Type : In addition, glucaric acid is a biodegradable chemical which is eco-friendly. Rising awareness of the potential threats to non-biodegradable chemicals has led to a growing penchant for biodegradable chemicals, which is yet another important factor that is expected to help increase pure glucaric acid market.

2. Glucaric Acid Market Segment Analysis - By Application : Detergent held the largest share in the glucaric acid market in 2020 and growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Due to the ban on the use of phosphates, especially in liquid detergents, demand for the glucaric acid in the manufacture of detergent has increased. It is also expected that the increasing demand for biodegradable cleaners will have a positive effect on the market for glucaric acid over the next few years.

3. Glucaric Acid Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Glucaric Acid market consisting market share of 42% followed by North America and Europe. Over the next few years, the increasing demand for this product from the detergent and food industries especially in emerging countries such as China and India has fueled market growth. In this area, most of the manufacturing of this product takes place. As compared to European and North American countries, China, India, and Taiwan are considered to possess ample sources of raw materials and cheaper labour.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glucaric Acid industry are:

1. Rennovia Inc,

2. Rivertop Renewables, Inc.,

3. Kalion Inc,

4. Merck KGaA,

5. Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Glucaric Acid Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17698

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Biodegradable Packaging Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11737/biodegradable-packaging-market.html

B. Food Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Additives-Market-Research-508107

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062