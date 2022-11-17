New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces October 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the October 2022 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $220.6 million for October 2022, reflecting a 7.1% decrease compared to $237.5 million for October 2021. Year-to-date Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $2.36 billion, reflecting growth of 10.3% compared to $2.14 billion for the prior period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of October, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $147.2 million, reflecting growth of 15.9% compared to $127.0 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.37 billion, reflecting growth of 22.3% compared to $1.12 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $77.9 million for October 2022, reflecting a 7.4% decrease when compared to $84.2 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $594.8 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 7.3% decline when compared to $641.9 million for the prior period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $445.7 million for October 2022, reflecting a 0.7% decrease from $448.7 million reported in October 2021. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $4.32 billion reflecting a 10.8% increase from $3.89 billion reported in the prior period.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.

###