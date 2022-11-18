PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in the Pittsburgh Region

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 11 regional winners of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.

Freedom Area High School of Beaver County won the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. The plow was chosen for the students' ability to convey this year's theme "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice."

Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 11 area high schools that entered in this year's regional contest. Votes were accepted from November 7 to November 13, 2022. Freedom Area High School received 703 votes to win the 2022 "Fan Favorite" honor.

Winner of the "Judges' Pick" award was New Brighton High School of Beaver County, which was determined through judging by a panel of PennDOT representatives.

During the winter weather season, all the blades, including those painted by students from the other nine participating high schools including Beaver Falls, East Allegheny, Hopewell, Montour, Neshannock, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Shenango, Upper St. Clair, and Woodland Hills, will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties. Photos of all the District 11 plows can be viewed online.

Paint the Plow is a collaborative effort between PennDOT and area high schools aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering appreciation for student art programs and creativity. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2022 statewide theme is "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice," which was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

PennDOT's media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

For regional updates, follow PennDOT on Twitter and join the Greater Pittsburgh Area PennDOT Facebook group.



