The San Diego Field Office Encourages Travelers to Plan Ahead and Apply for Their Electronic I-94 This Holiday Season



SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is encouraging travelers to apply for a paperless I-94 tourist permit through the CBP OneTM mobile application this holiday season to help streamline their travel into the United States.

“The holidays are some of the busiest times of the year and good preparation is key to a successful travel plan,” said Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office. “Applying for the paperless I-94 tourist permit online using the CBP One mobile app benefits the traveler, simplifying the process, and making the most out of their holiday experience.”

CBP officials strongly encourage non-immigrant visa passport holders seeking to travel to the U.S. interior during the holidays to apply and pay for an electronic I-94 online through the CBP OneTM mobile application to better facilitate international travel into the United States.

CBP One is a mobile application that provides a more convenient way for travelers to apply for an I-94 up to seven days prior to arrival, review their past travel history, check their I-94 expiration date, and obtain proof of their electronic I-94 from their mobile device. Travelers will receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment online.

All traveling family members need to be present during the I-94 application process. Those requesting permits must be able to establish financial solvency and proof of residency outside the U.S. and must demonstrate that they have sufficiently strong ties to their country of origin including a home abroad they do not intend to abandon. Applicants who present a border crossing card are not eligible to work in the United States.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via Border Wait Times (cbp.gov) or obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can make an informed decision of their travels. Wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

For a more seamless admission process, travelers are strongly encouraged to follow the tips listed below:

• CBP recommends that those who can decide when to cross choose off-peak hours for their travel times: Monday-Friday 4 a.m.-9 a.m. & Saturday-Sunday 2 p.m.-12 a.m.

• Please line up in the proper lanes (SENTRI, Ready Lane, and All Traffic). Traffic at our local ports of entry is segmented into three different lanes and travelers should be prepared to have the correct documentation for the corresponding lane.

• All non-citizens who are not U.S. Nationals or Lawful Permanent Residents should be prepared to verbally attest to their vaccination status upon entry.

• Have all the required travel documents for the country you are visiting, as well as identification for re-entry into the United States. Passports are required for air travel. Visit www.travel.state.gov for country-specific information.

• Declare everything you bring from abroad, even if you bought it in a duty-free shop.

• Be cautious when buying something from street vendors. The merchandise may be counterfeit and/or unsafe and you may have to surrender it upon inspection at the Port of Entry.

• Items bought abroad for personal use or as gifts are eligible for duty exemptions. If you bring them back for resale, they are not eligible for duty exemption.

• Please be aware of U.S. prohibited merchandise, such as ivory, tortoiseshell products and counterfeit items. Bringing prohibited merchandise is against the law and can result in penalties up to $10,000. For more information on prohibited and restricted items, please visit: Prohibited and Restricted Items | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov)

• Many foreign-made medications are not approved for United States use and are not permitted in the country. When traveling, bring only medication you will need. Make sure the medication is in the original container.

• Before bringing food to the United States, please check the list of prohibited items. All live animals, birds and bird products may be restricted, quarantined, or require certification.

• CBP encourages travelers to declare ALL agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival. Do not attempt to bring fruits, meats, dairy/poultry and/or firewood into the United States without first checking they are permitted. For more information, please visit: Bringing Agricultural Products Into the United States | U.S. Customs and Border Protection (cbp.gov)

CBP is reminding travelers that, although medical marijuana is legal in many U.S. States, the sale, possession, production, and distribution of marijuana all remain illegal under U.S. federal law. Consequently, crossing with a valid medical marijuana prescription is prohibited and could potentially result in fines, apprehension, or both.

Travelers should familiarize themselves with the “Know Before You Go” section of the CBP website at https://www.cbp.gov/travel/us-citizens/know-before-you-go to avoid fines and penalties associated with the importation of prohibited items. “Know Before You Go” brochures are also available at border ports.

Understand that everyone who applies for entry into the U.S. is subject to inspection. CBP officers may conduct a search of your person, your luggage and vehicle in order to enforce our laws as well as protect other travelers.

If you are a frequent international traveler and have not already become a member of a trusted traveler program, sign up now. For more information, please visit: Official Trusted Traveler Program Website | Department of Homeland Security (dhs.gov).

