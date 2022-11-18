Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded Youth of the Month honorees for November

Laredo, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol awarded the Youth of the Month honorees for November during a ceremony at Martin High School.

On Nov. 17, Laredo Sector Border Patrol and community program partners presented 11 senior honorees from Laredo area high schools with the Youth of the Month award.

The Border Patrol Youth of the Month program, in collaboration with community partners, has recognized Laredo's top high school seniors for 36 years. At the end of the school year, 11 Youth of the Month recipients are considered for the prestigious Border Patrol Youth of the Year award.

The following students were chosen as the Youth of the Month for November:

Dr. Leonides G. Cigarroa High School Juan Manuel Lara II

Harmony School of Excellence Camila Galvan

Hector J. Garcia Early College High School Victoria Garcia

J.W. Nixon High School Ana Meza

John B. Alexander High School Krisha Rupani

Lyndon B. Johnson High School Jorge Cazares

R&T Martin High School Ashley Flores

St. Augustine High School Laura Montes

Staggs Academy of International and STEM Studies Andrea Gutierrez

United High School Romina Trevino

United South High School Vanessa Montalvo