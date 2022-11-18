Northeast Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines in Farmerville, Monroe and Waterproof
The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 8 (Northeast) will provide free flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccinations this week at these locations:
- Farmerville: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, November 17, at Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center, 116 Cox Ferry Road
- Monroe: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at Carver Johnson Homes Fall Festival, 31 Carroll Drive, Monroe (COVID-19 and flu vaccines only)
- Waterproof: Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19, at Waterproof's Annual Fall Fest, Waterproof High School football field at the intersection of Main Street and Church Lane
All COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will be available. It is convenient to get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.
Vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.
Flu vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.
COVID-19 vaccine guidance
CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.