Northeast Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccines in Farmerville, Monroe and Waterproof

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 8 (Northeast) will provide free flu, COVID-19 and monkeypox vaccinations this week at these locations:

Farmerville: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, November 17, at Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center, 116 Cox Ferry Road

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, November 17, at Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center, 116 Cox Ferry Road Monroe: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at Carver Johnson Homes Fall Festival, 31 Carroll Drive, Monroe (COVID-19 and flu vaccines only)

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, at Carver Johnson Homes Fall Festival, 31 Carroll Drive, Monroe (COVID-19 and flu vaccines only) Waterproof: Noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19, at Waterproof's Annual Fall Fest, Waterproof High School football field at the intersection of Main Street and Church Lane

All COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will be available. It is convenient to get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

Vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.