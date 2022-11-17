Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – October 2022

MACAU, November 17 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP209.6 billion (USD25.92 billion) at the end of October 2022. The reserves decreased by 0.4% from the revised value of MOP210.3 billion (USD26.01 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-October 2022 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 84.8% of pataca M2 at end-September 2022.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca rose 1.66 points month-to-month and 11.03 points year-on-year to 114.6 in October 2022, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca grew against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.