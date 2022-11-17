Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn inaugurated revealing the charm of cultural and creative brands

MACAU, November 17 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn is held from today to 20 November and from 24 to 27 November for two consecutive weeks at Tap Siac Square, featuring over 100 original products of cultural and creative brands as well as music performances and creative handicraft workshops. All are welcome to participate.

The opening ceremony was held today (17 November) at Tap Siac Square and was officiated by the Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Wan Sucheng; the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheong Lai San; the President of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, José Maria da Fonseca Tavares; the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Chan Ka Io. In addition, Hong Kong singer Rocky Chan presented several Cantonese songs, kicking off the Tap Siac Craft Market.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is held four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday, for two consecutive weeks. It features over 100 distinctive handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls, showcasing and selling a range of cultural and creative products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, music performances by singers from Macao and Mainland China as well as creative handicraft workshops are held, offering distinctive leisure and cultural tourism experiences.

The Tap Siac Craft Market has become the largest exchange platform in Macao for displaying and selling cultural and creative products since its inception in 2008, providing market trials for local cultural and creative brands and pragmatically promoting the development and marketisation of the cultural and creative industries. The Tap Siac Craft Market is a cultural and creative project developed under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, IC, in collaboration with the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, plans to hold the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” in Hengqin in December. IC will organise the participation of local cultural and creative entities in the event with a view to extending the Tap Siac Craft Market to the Greater Bay Area and supporting the development of the cultural and creative sectors in the In-Depth Cooperation Zone.

The Tap Siac Craft Market will be held from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo). For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292 during office hours.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities in a timely manner. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention efforts of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and the “Macao Health Code” of the day, and comply with the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue. In addition, all participants of the workshops must present one of the following documents: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) for at least 14 days, or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 7 days (self-paid). Otherwise, their eligibility will be declined and the fees will not be refunded.