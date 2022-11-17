Food Expo elevates Vietnamese food brand value

VIETNAM, November 17 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Food Expo 2022 which opened on Wednesday in HCM City would contribute significantly to elevating the brand value of Vietnamese food and connecting the Vietnamese food industry and the world.

The four-day expo, organised by the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency, attracted the participation of nearly 400 enterprises from more than 30 provinces and cities in Việt Nam and about 20 countries and territories, including Argentina, Russia, Canada, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and France.

This was considered the largest international exhibition of the food industry in Việt Nam, first organised in 2015, to develop and expand the domestic and export markets for agro-forestry-fishery products.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said that the event aimed to create a platform for trade and investment exchanges where thousands of leading and growing food brands of Việt Nam and the world’s food elites met and where a variety of machinery, advanced and modern food processing technologies were being showcased.

On display at the expo were fruits and vegetables, seafood, drinks, tea and coffee, food ingredients, fine food (confectioneries and snacks, nutrients, canned, dried, ready meals, oils and fats, health food and dairy products) and food technology.

Hải said that the expo would bring opportunities for Việt Nam's food industry to make strong and sustainable transformations in the country’s process of rapid international integration and become a safe, modern and international competitive food industry. — VNS