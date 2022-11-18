The Judiciary Police urge the public not to scalp or peddle tickets

MACAU, November 18 - It has come to the Judiciary Police’s attention that tickets for the 69th Macao Grand Prix are being sold at a discount on social media. The Judiciary Police urge members of the public not to scalp or peddle tickets or free passes as it could be seen as an act against the law. In addition, residents should stay vigilant against online shopping scam and never buy tickets from unknown sources.

Preventive measures: