Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,705 in the last 365 days.

The Judiciary Police urge the public not to scalp or peddle tickets

MACAU, November 18 - It has come to the Judiciary Police’s attention that tickets for the 69th Macao Grand Prix are being sold at a discount on social media.  The Judiciary Police urge members of the public not to scalp or peddle tickets or free passes as it could be seen as an act against the law.  In addition, residents should stay vigilant against online shopping scam and never buy tickets from unknown sources.

Preventive measures:

  1. Buy tickets through the official channels, not scalpers;
  2. Be careful when shopping online.  Only purchase from reputable websites or e-commerce platforms; 
  3. Beware of online shopping scam.  If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is;
  4. Retain records of enquiry and bank transfers etc;
  5. If you suspect you have been defrauded or victimized, please contact our Anti-scam hotline 8800 7777 or crime report 993 for help.

You just read:

The Judiciary Police urge the public not to scalp or peddle tickets

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.