“The 13th Macanese Cooking Competition” & “The 10th Young Macanese Cooking Competition” co-organised by IFTM and MCA

MACAU, November 18 - Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) and Macau Culinary Association (MCA) co-organised the 13th Macanese Cooking Competition and the 10th Young Macanese Cooking Competition for university students on 12 November 2022 at IFTM.

The Young Macanese Cooking Competition has been a fascinating university tournament for 10 consecutive years to promote the culture and history of the local traditional Macanese Cuisine to university students and the general public. The event is an opportunity for students who love cooking and are interested in showing their skills in a fair competition. It also allows exchange of culinary art among students in Macao, thereby enhancing a closer relationship among local higher education institutions.

Perry Yuen was the chief judge for both competitions, the panel of judges for the Macanese Cooking Competition was formed by Carlos Alberto Anok Cabral, Florita Alves, Raiumund Pichlmaier and Manuela Sales da Silva Ferreira. Alfredo Ho, Florita Alves, Jason Jeung and Wilson Chu formed the judging panel of the Young Macanese Cooking Competition judging panel. Together they chose the best out of the best. The award ceremony was held on the same day after the cooking competition and the judges presented the prizes to the winners.

Winners list as below: