Korea becomes the biggest importer of Vietnamese octopus, squid

VIETNAM, November 18 - HCM CITY — Korea is the biggest importer of Việt Nam's octopus and squid, accounting for 36 per cent of the country's export value of those two types of seafood, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

VASEP said exports of Vietnamese octopus and squid reached US$557 million in the first ten months, a 37 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, with Korea accounting for around $200 million of the total, up 19 per cent from last year.

Trương Đình Hòe, general secretary of VASEP, said that due to a rise in demand for octopus and squid in Korea and the world, Việt Nam's export value in this market has increased dramatically.

Products that Korea imports from Việt Nam included whole and frozen octopus, frozen squid that is used for sushi, and whole cuttlefish.

“Demand for squid and octopus in Korea is still rising even in the last quarter of 2022. VASEP estimates that the total value of exports to this market by the end of this year will be around $734 million, which is 22 per cent growth compared to 2021,” Hòe said.

Việt Nam exports squid and octopus to 61 countries. — VNS