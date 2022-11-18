The Diesel Generator Market is expected to reach the value of 16.90 billion USD by the end of 2027
The Diesel Generator Market is predicted to grow from around USD 13.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.90 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9%HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research report published by Market Data Forecast, the global diesel generator market size was valued at USD 13.53 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 16.90 billion by 2027, with a registering CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The diesel generator utilizes a diesel engine and an electric generator to generate electric energy. The diesel generator is a specific case of an engine generator. The diesel generator size is crucial to minimize low load or power shortage. Diesel generators are machines that produce electricity by burning diesel fuels. Diesel generators convert some of the chemical energy contained by the diesel fuel to mechanical energy through combustion. This mechanical energy then rotates a crank to produce electricity. There are three types of diesel generators such as portable diesel generators, inverter diesel generators, and standby diesel generators.
Drivers:
The increasing industrial sector such as mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction sector is driving the market’s revenue. The growing demand for diesel generators for data centres is the major factor driving the market growth. The increasing demand for continuous and safe power supply drives market growth. The increasing infrastructure investment to drive market growth.
Restraints:
The low operating costs and low investments are the major factors to restraint market growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
Diesel Generator Market - By Application:
Standby power
Peak shaving
Prime or Continuous power
Based on the application: The Standby Power segment was recorded as the largest market share in the diesel generator market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The standby power is also called vampire power. The standby power diesel generator is used for emergency power backup for a short duration of time with no overload capabilities built into the generator units and therefore it is extremely important in the diesel generator market.
Diesel Generator Market - By Power Rating:
0-100 kVA
100-350 kVA
350-1000 kVA
Above 1000 kVA
Based on the power rating: The 350-1000 kVA held the largest share in the diesel generator market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The segment is used in a wide range of applications in the telecommunications, healthcare sectors, oil and gas, and data centres to drive market growth.
Diesel Generator Market - By End User:
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Based on the end-user: The Commercial segment held the largest share market in the diesel generator market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The commercial sectors are the data centres, educational institutes, government centres, healthcare, hospitality, telecom, agriculture, banks, hotel industry, and others to drive the market growth.
Diesel Generator Market - By Portability:
Stationary Generators
Portable Generators
Based on the portability: The Stationary Generators segment held the largest share market in the diesel generator market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The stationary generators start automatically in the event of a power outage. The rising demand from industrial sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and construction drives market growth.
Regional Analysis:
The Asia Pacific is the largest growing region in the diesel generator market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific has a high availability in the countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the diesel generator market and the increasing importance in the construction, healthcare, and IT industries and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The growing demand for an electrical demand-supply gap drives the region’s market growth. China is the largest market supporting the growth of the diesel generator. There has been rapid growth in the diesel generator market in the region leading to global market growth.
North America is expected to be growing lucratively in the diesel generator market.
Latest Industry Developments:
In August 2021, Caterpillar announced that Microsoft is likely to use Cat diesel generator sets to supply standby power solutions at its data centres in Sweden. The Cat C175-20 and C18 generator sets provide complete standby power solutions in the first phase of data centres.
In July 2021 –With the recent decommissioning of Grise Fiord’s aging diesel plant, Qulliq Energy Corp. has accelerated the replacement of community diesel gensets that have surpassed their life expectancy. The new diesel gensets have added reliability to the community’s power supply.
In October 2021, Cummins Inc. announced the new SD 20 diesel generator set for commercial mobile applications. The SD 20 is well suited for a variety of trailer and vehicle applications such as disaster relief, mobile medical, mobile command centres, ambulances, food trucks, and utility.
