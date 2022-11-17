Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Rangers Hosting 2024 MLB All-Star Game

TEXAS, November 17 - November 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today congratulated the Texas Rangers on being awarded the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game. Hosted at Globe Life Field in Arlington, this will be the second time the Rangers have been awarded the Midsummer Classic. The Rangers hosted their first and only MLB All-Star Game in 1995.

"Congratulations to the Texas Rangers on being awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to the hard work of the Rangers franchise and local leaders, Texas has once again proven itself to be a premier destination for business and America's pastime: baseball. The MLB All-Star Game will be a boon to our state's economy and tourism industry. I look forward to working alongside community partners to ensure we host the best All-Star Game of all time right here in the Lone Star State."

