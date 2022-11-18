Customer Journey Analytics Market Size to Hit $25.92 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 20.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased Demand for Real-Time Customer Journey Analytics to Generate Actionable Insights will Drive Customer Journey Analytics Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Customer Journey Analytics Market size is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $25.92 billion by 2027. Customer Journey Analytics combines each touch-point with which a consumer interacts across multiple channels. Customer journey analytics gives marketers and customer experience professionals a one-of-a-kind and powerful tool for understanding and engaging with each consumer on a personal level. By analysing massive data points in real-time, one can determine the most important consumer journeys and prioritise these opportunities that have a significant impact on business goals, and encourage respective campaign management endeavours. Adoption of consumer behavior data analysts is increasing as a result of rising analytics trends driven by the availability of real-time data and digitization. The necessity of analysing customer behavior data leads to an increase in demand for consumer journey analysis. Much of the marketing world is still focused on customer acquisition, but improving customer retention will yield far better ROI and cost between 5 and 25 times less than customer acquisition. Customer journey analytics is the combination of analytical solutions and marketing tools used to track potential customers in real time by creating a chronological timeline of consumer engagement. It detects consumer movements across multiple channels and reaches points by combining data from customer interactions, feedback, and transactions to provide an end-to-end picture of the consumer journey. It is a combination of advanced analytics, big data technology, and domain expertise that enables businesses to map their customer journey. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Customer-Journey-Analytics-Market-Research-500622

Key takeaways:

1. The customer journey analytics market has been divided into two deployment modes, on-premises and cloud. During the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The cloud segment's high CAGR can be attributed to the availability of simple deployment options with low capital and time requirements.

2. North America will dominate the global customer journey analytics market. Because of the growing proliferation of online applications across the country, the United States is the key market in the region for the adoption of customer journey analytics.

3. Customer journey analytics is a combination of analytical solutions and marketing tools used to track potential customers in real time by creating a chronological timeline of consumer engagement.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500622

Segmental Analysis:

1. Customer Journey Analytics Market has been segmented into On-premises, Cloud. During the forecast period, the cloud segment will grow at a faster CAGR. The cloud segment's high CAGR can be attributed to the availability of simple deployment options with low capital and time requirements.

2. The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, and influence positively to the growth of the Customer Journey Analytics Market share.

3. Customer Journey Analytics Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35.2% in 2021 for the Customer Journey Analytics Market share.

4. In 2021, North America will dominate the global customer journey analytics market. Because of the growing proliferation of online applications across the country, the United States is the key market in the region for the adoption of customer journey analytics.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Customer Journey Analytics industry are -

1. Oracle Corporation

2. Adobe, Inc.

3. Salesforce.com, Inc.

4. NICE Ltd.

5. SAP SE

Click on the following link to buy the Customer Journey Analytics Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500622

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Customer Experience Management Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Customer-Experience-Management-Market-Research-500684

B. Retail Analytics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15357/retail-analytics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062