Governor’s Office – News Release – Governor Ige extends emergency SNAP benefits through the holidays to address food insecurity

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige signed a fifth emergency proclamation today extending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits through January 16, 2023. The program is backed by federal COVID relief funding.

“Food insecurity is just one of the lingering effects of the pandemic, and SNAP benefits provide Hawaiʻi families with nutritious food,” said Gov. Ige. “This emergency proclamation ensures food security through the holidays. I urge families in need to sign up for SNAP so they can get this federal assistance.

“Mahalo to the employees at the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services and the Benefit, Employment & Support Services Division who work with our federal partners to administer the program. They remain committed to providing food security for individuals and families in Hawaiʻi through the pandemic and beyond.”

The SNAP program provides crucial food and nutritional support to qualifying households, and those making the transition from public assistance to self-sufficiency. SNAP is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is the largest food nutrition assistance program in the country.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services reminds the public that the federal government requires recipients of SNAP and Financial Assistance Programs (FAP) to recertify, or renew, their eligibility annually (for most households) to receive continued benefits.

To apply for or renew SNAP benefits, visit https://pais-benefits.dhs.hawaii.gov/.

For more information about applications and renewals, please call the Public Assistance Toll Free Information Line at 1-855-643-1643.

