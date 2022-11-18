Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size to Boost $13.2 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 14.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Drivers High Performance Towards Sata Protection.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Disaster Recovery as a Service Market is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Rising digitalization along with demands for highly efficient data protection tools are acting as major drivers towards significant growth of Managed DRaaS, Self Service DRaaS and Assisted DRaaS. Moreover, rising adoption across major industries to improve their productivity standards along with faster data recovery and flexibility is also propelling the demands towards disaster recovery as a service market. Technological advancements and demands towards cloud based services are also driving the demands for disaster recovery as a service market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Managed DRaaS is anticipated to have a significant market growth during the forecast period in disaster recovery as a service market due to its capabilities of providing guaranteed recovery of data with compliance of service level agreements.

2. Key market players such as Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services have been helping towards significant growth of Disaster Recovery as a Service market in North America.

3. Increased data protection performance along with growing digitalization is some of the major driving factors towards significant growth of disaster recovery as a service market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Disaster recovery as a service has been segmented under Self service DraaS, Assisted DraaS and Managed DRaaS. Managed DraaS segment is anticipated to have a major growth in the disaster recovery as a service market during the forecast period 2021-2026 at 16.2% CAGR.

2. The consulting service is projected to grow during the forecast period at the highest CAGR at 17.4% CAGR. To prepare for emergencies robust processes and planning are required.

3. North America is expected to have a major growth in the global disaster recovery as a service market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 at 12.6% CAGR. Presence of some key players such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation and IBM Corporation is acting as major drivers for the growth of disaster recovery as a service market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Disaster Recovery as a Service industry are -

1. IBM Corporation

2. Rack space Inc.

3. Tierpoint LLC

4. Amazon Web Services

5. Microsoft Corporation

