Laser Cutting Machine Market Size, Growth Opportunities And Deep Company Profiling of Leading Players 2022-2027

The global Laser Cutting Machine Market is estimated to generate $6.69 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.65% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Laser Cutting Machine Market is estimated to generate $6.69 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.65% from 2022 to 2027. Laser Cutting is a thermal separation method in which many different materials can be cut efficiently, quickly, and precisely without reworking. The urgent requirement of many industries to reduce human involvement and the role of machine tools and automate the metal cutting process for better cutting precision and accuracy and lower material wastage has been one of the driving factors behind the growth of this market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Laser Cutting Machine Market highlights the following areas –

• Semiconductor Lasers will be the fastest-growing segment in this market with a CAGR of about 10.18% due to its energy efficiency, low cost, and easy operability.

• Fiber Laser Cutting Machine holds the largest share in this market owing to its varied industrial applications, low maintenance cost, long service life, and greater efficiency.

• APAC region holds the largest market share at 33% due to rapid economic growth, expansion of end-user industries in emerging economies especially China and India, and massive increase in private consumption as these countries transition from low income to middle-income economies.

Segmental Analysis:

• The Laser cutting machines market can be broadly classified into two segments: CO2 Laser Cutting machines and Fibre Laser Cutting machines. Fibre laser cutting machine is the fastest-growing segment in the Laser cutting machine market with a CAGR of 10.22% between 2022-and 2027.

• The Flame-cutting segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 10.56% between 2022-and 2027. Flame cutting process uses a neutral flame to heat the material up to its kindling temperature and then an additional flow high flowing stream of oxygen is injected into the flame to sever the material and blow away the molten metal or dross.

• The Laser cutting machine market in APAC region will account for the largest share at 33% in 2021. The factors that are propelling the growth of the Laser cutting machine market in APAC are rising demand due to the rapid growth of end-user industries in emerging economies, rising purchasing power, and increased need for manufacturers to automate the cutting process to produce objects with complex geometry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Laser Cutting Machine Industry are -

1. TRUMPF

2. Tanaka

3. BYSTRONIC

4. KOIKE

5. Amada

