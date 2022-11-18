FinFet Technology Market worth $101.5 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 25.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

FinFet Technology Market Drivers Rise in Usage of Consumer Electronics Products

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that FinFet Technology Market is estimated to reach $101.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2026. FinFets are 3D trigate transistors that are implemented on bulk silicon or SOI wafer. Excellent control is provided from the three sides of the channel as the gate is wrapped around the channel and the device current of the FinFet can be increased by increasing the width of the channel. FinFets suffers less from dopant-induced variations and is equipped with low channel doping owing to which there is better mobility of charge carriers inside the channel resulting in high performance. The upsurge of modern chips in the smartphones along with upsurge in manufacturing of integrated devices and modern processors are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, numerous advantages of FinFet over the bulk CMOS in particular high drive current, lower leakage, low power consumption, better mobility and scaling of transistor beyond 28nm, no random dopant fluctuations among others are also driving the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The rise in adoption of Finfet technology owing to rise in electronic devices and semiconductors due to its various advantages like efficiency, control of gate current and others are driving the growth of the market.

2. The consumer electronics sector is witnessing significant growth in the market owing to the wide use of Finfet technology for IC chips.

3. APAC dominated the FinFet Technology Market owing to the manufacturing activities going on in Automotive industry, Medical, Consumer Electronics and Others in the developing countries.

Segmental Analysis:

1. SOI FinFet is dominating the market with a 36.1% Share in 2020. The SOI Finfets are fabricated on Silicon-on–insulator (SOI) base.

2. The consumer electronics segment is witnessing a significant growth in the market at 28.4% CAGR owing to the use of Finfet technology in multiple electronic devices. The IC manufacturers are using the Finfet technology widely owing to their demand for increasing the efficiency and density of their IC chips.

3. The Global FinFet Technology Market is dominated by APAC with a market share of 38.2% in 2020. In APAC the growth of consumer electronics sector along with growth of smart wearable electronics devices and on body smart garments along with the growth of automotive manufacturing accounted the significant growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the FinFet Technology industry are -

1. Intel Corporation

2. United Microelectronics Corporation

3. Samsung Electronics, Ltd

4. Qualcomm Incorporated

5. Arm Holding Plc

