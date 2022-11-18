Berlin Barracks / Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006685
TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022 at 6:44 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Danville Hill Rd, Cabot)
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Shelley Corliss
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: Cesare Beyerle
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time State Police were notified of a theft from a residence on Danville Hill Rd in Cabot. Upon arriving on scene Troopers determined that Beyerle’s landlord, Corliss, let herself inside his residence and she left the residence with cash belonging to Beyerle. Corliss was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/15/2022 at 08:00 AM to answer to the offense of petit larceny.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2022 at 08:00 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.