Berlin Barracks / Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006685

TROOPER Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/17/2022 at 6:44 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Danville Hill Rd, Cabot)

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Shelley Corliss

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: Cesare Beyerle

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time State Police were notified of a theft from a residence on Danville Hill Rd in Cabot. Upon arriving on scene Troopers determined that Beyerle’s landlord, Corliss, let herself inside his residence and she left the residence with cash belonging to Beyerle. Corliss was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 12/15/2022 at 08:00 AM to answer to the offense of petit larceny.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/2022 at 08:00 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.