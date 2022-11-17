Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,720 in the last 365 days.

Be Ice Smart This Winter

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 17, 2022

With the arrival of snow and colder temperatures, the Water Security Agency is reminding the public to ensure that ice is thick enough to safely walk, drive or snowmobile on.

"As people get ready to enjoy another season on the ice, their safety is always top of mind for the Government of Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency Jeremy Cockrill said. "We recommend checking ice thickness each and every time you venture on our provincial waters to ensure you are safe this winter.

Ice thickness can be deceptive and unpredictable at times. It does not freeze at a uniform thickness and its strength can vary considerably from one area to another. 

To be sure, check the ice thickness before you travel on it. As a guideline, you need at least 10 cm (four inches) of ice to walk on, 20 cm (eight inches) to drive a snowmobile or ATV on, 30 cm (12 inches) to drive a car or light truck on, and more than 30 cm (12 inches) to support a heavy truck. 

 

Guidelines are provided to help individuals decide whether to venture onto the ice. Thickness is just one consideration when evaluating ice safety. Clear, hard ice is the only ice recommended for travel. 

Ice should be re-evaluated on every date visited, even if it was safe on a previous date. The date that ice becomes safe at a site varies year-over-year requiring the verification of the thickness each year as opposed to relying on past experiences.

Also avoid ice that:

  • looks slushy;
  • has thawed, then froze again;
  • is near moving water;
  • is layered, caused by sudden temperature changes; or
  • has structures on it, such as pressure ridges.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Patrick Boyle
Water Security Agency
Moose Jaw
Phone: 306-631-6997
Email: patrick.boyle@wsask.ca

You just read:

Be Ice Smart This Winter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.