Legislation Updated and Modernized to Meet the Needs of Municipalities and Their Residents

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 17, 2022

Government Relations Minister Don McMorris announced the Government of Saskatchewan has introduced a Bill to amend The Local Government Election Act, 2015 (the Act). These changes will make a few process improvements to the Act with no changes to elections dates.

"These amendments will allow municipalities and school divisions across our province to have smooth, efficient and transparent elections," McMorris said. "Thanks to the many stakeholders who provided input and suggestions for improvements to the Act."

The amendments featured in the Bill will:

  • give returning officers more flexibility and authority, such as the ability to temporarily postpone an election if there is an emergency or inclement weather;  
  • better enable the use of voters' lists and electronic record-keeping;
  • improve voter accessibility by making it easier to set up polling places in hospitals and personal care facilities, and requiring all municipalities to establish at least one advance poll; and
  • a variety of efficiency and process improvements, as suggested by stakeholders.

There is no change to the dates for municipal and school board elections to keep consistency across the province. This will result in coordination, improved public awareness and the ability for voters to vote for school boards at the same time as municipal councils.

The Ministry of Government Relations consulted extensively on the changes in the Bill since the 2020 municipal elections.

The Bill is expected to pass in spring 2023.

