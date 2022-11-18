Spokesperson on the upcoming talks between Vietnamese Party leader and US President Biden

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI — Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Thursday updated the press on the highly anticipated phone call between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng and US President Joe Biden as well as a visit by the US leader to Việt Nam.

“In 27 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Việt Nam – US relations have witnessed positive development, including the maintenance of exchanges of delegations both online and in physical forms,” Hằng said.

“The exchanges as well as the high-level meetings between leaders will be announced by us at an appropriate time,” Hằng noted.

Earlier on November 12, within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Cambodia, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had talks with US President Joe Biden.

The two leaders said that the two sides will coordinate well to prepare for the upcoming phone call between General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Biden, and proceed to make a high-level visit between the two sides at a suitable time, conditions permitting. — VNS

