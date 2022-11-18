Foreign Minister meets top diplomats of US, Japan

VIETNAM, November 18 -

BANGKOK — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn had meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa in Bangkok on Thursday on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

The Vietnamese and US officials expressed their delight at the flourishing comprehensive partnership in multiple spheres between the two countries, including high-level mutual visits and meetings, economic cooperation, trade, investment, sustainable development, green energy, clean energy, digital transformation, and infrastructure development.

Sơn said the US is one of the leading partners of Việt Nam, adding he hopes the two sides will coordinate to further intensify bilateral relations ahead of the comprehensive partnership’s 10th anniversary in 2023.

To promote bilateral ties, the two sides agreed to increase meetings and delegation exchanges at all levels, especially high-level ones, and bolster connections in economy - trade, security - defence, education - training, and settlement of war consequences, including dioxin remediation at Biên Hoà airbase and the search for remains of Vietnamese martyrs.

They also agreed to exchange views on and coordinate in issues of common concern at regional and international forums, and strengthen partnerships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Mekong sub-region.

The US State Secretary Blinken also took this occasion to congratulate Việt Nam on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

At the meeting between the Vietnamese and Japanese foreign ministers, the two sides noted with satisfaction the countries’ thriving relations in all aspects.

They agreed to enhance coordination to implement the agreements reached between the two Prime Ministers at the meeting on November 12, 2022, including Japan’s provision of new-generation official assistance development and support for Việt Nam in socio-economic development, industrialisation, modernisation, and green transition.

To further tighten bilateral cooperation, especially amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023, the two countries will step up all-level mutual visits; boost post-pandemic cooperation in different areas; increase cultural, people-to-people, locality-to-locality, and tourism exchanges; and work together to organise activities marking the anniversary.

Minister Sơn asked the two foreign ministries to improve the effectiveness of their dialogue mechanisms. He also called for the sending of more Vietnamese workers and trainees to Japan in the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation, and for Japan’s continued simplification of visa granting procedures and facilitation of Vietnamese citizens’ entry into Japan.

Hayashi affirmed that Việt Nam holds a role of leading importance in his country’s foreign policy towards the region. He also highly valued its role and stature in the region and the world.

Japan treasures and wishes to solidify all-round links with Việt Nam, he said, asking the two foreign ministries to maintain coordination to promote important projects between the two countries and export of agricultural products to each other’s markets.

The ministers also exchanged views on international and regional issues on shared concern and agreed that their countries will coordinate closely at multilateral cooperation mechanisms like the UN, ASEAN, and APEC. — VNS