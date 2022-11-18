Manchin, Capito Announce $1.2 Million for Community Care of West Virginia to Strengthen Youth Behavioral, Mental Healthcare Services

November 17, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that Community Care of West Virginia will receive $1,250,000 to help strengthen behavioral and mental healthcare services for young West Virginians in several rural counties across North Central West Virginia. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

"The funding announced today will help strengthen behavioral and mental healthcare services for school-aged West Virginians through 54 School Based Wellness Center locations across North Central West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these programs. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State," said Senator Manchin.

Senator Capito said. “By providing funds to hire personnel in each area of need, these funds will expand access to important mental and behavioral health services for our youth as they continue to transition back into life and school following COVID-19. I have championed school-based health care in our state because it delivers resources directly to our children, and I’m glad to see this integration of behavioral health specialists with the current primary care providers. Investments such as this are the principal purpose of the CDS process – direct funding to positively impact West Virginians. I was thrilled to advocate for, and ultimately secure, the funding needed to increase staff across these seven counties, continuing our efforts to reach our children where they are,”

“The Congressionally Directed Spending award that Senators Capito and Manchin were able to secure for our organization will have a tremendous impact on our ability to expand and deliver desperately needed school-based behavioral and mental health services to our rural communities across North Central West Virginia. We greatly appreciate their continual support and efforts that allow us to provide for our school-aged population,” said Kevin Junkins, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Community Care of West Virginia.



