Manchin, Capito Announce $1.2 Million for Community Care of West Virginia to Strengthen Youth Behavioral, Mental Healthcare Services

November 17, 2022
Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and
Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
announced that Community Care of West Virginia will receive $1,250,000 to help
strengthen behavioral and mental healthcare services for young West Virginians
in several rural counties across North Central West Virginia. The funding is
made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by
Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health
and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services
Administration (SAMHSA).
“Community Care of West Virginia provides essential behavioral and
mental healthcare services to young West Virginians across several rural
counties, which is why I proudly secured this
funding
to bolster their efforts and expand hiring capacity,” said
Senator Manchin.
“The funding announced today will help strengthen
behavioral and mental healthcare services for school-aged West Virginians
through 54 School Based Wellness Center locations across North Central West
Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these programs.
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating
for resources, including earmarks, to support our healthcare organizations as
they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”
“By providing funds to hire personnel in each area of need, these
funds will expand access to important mental and behavioral health services for
our youth as they continue to transition back into life and school following
COVID-19. I have championed
school-based health care
in our state because it
delivers resources directly to our children, and I’m glad to see this
integration of behavioral health specialists with the current primary care
providers. Investments such as this are the principal purpose of the CDS
process – direct funding to positively impact West Virginians. I was thrilled
to advocate for, and ultimately secure, the funding needed to increase staff
across these seven counties, continuing our efforts to reach our children where
they are,” Senator Capito said
.
“The Congressionally Directed Spending award that Senators Capito
and Manchin were able to secure for our organization will have a tremendous
impact on our ability to expand and deliver desperately needed school-based
behavioral and mental health services to our rural communities across North
Central West Virginia. We greatly appreciate their continual support and
efforts that allow us to provide for our school-aged population,” said Kevin
Junkins, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Community Care of West Virginia.
Congressionally
Directed Spending (CDS), more commonly known as earmarks, allow state and local
governments, non-profits, and other public entities to apply for targeted
funding for projects to bolster their communities and directly support West
Virginians. These local communities and organizations are now beginning to
receive funding for projects that both Senators Manchin and Capito fought for in
last year’s funding bill. As members of the Senate Appropriations Committee,
Senators Manchin and Capito work to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities
that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the
needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally
responsible.