Governor Newsom Statement on U.S. Department of Interior’s Approval of Tribal-State Gaming Compacts

Published: Nov 17, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision to affirmatively approve class III gaming compacts with the Tejon Indian Tribe and the Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Santa Rosa Rancheria in compliance with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act:



“For the first time in more than 15 years, the U.S. Department of the Interior has affirmatively approved compacts with California tribes for class III gaming under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. California is proud of the work in partnership with the Tejon Indian Tribe and the Santa Rosa Indian Community of the Santa Rosa Rancheria to negotiate these compacts, which ensure Indian gaming benefits all tribes in the state and that impacts to local communities are mitigated. The state and other tribes now have a clear path forward to finalize additional compacts for approval under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.”

