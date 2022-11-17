MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 7, 2022 to Monday, November 14, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 7, 2022, through Monday, November 14, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 54 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, November 7, 2020

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marquise Christian Henry, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Leaving after Colliding. CCN: 22-162-280

A Ruger Max9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-162-597

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XDM-9 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-162-986

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and two Glock 43 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the Unit block of Elmira Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-162-992

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Rabrius Dyal Plowden, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-162-995

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Malcolm David English, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-163-015

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-163-060

A Taurus PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-163-109

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun and an Advantage Arms .22 caliber long rifle were recovered in the 5400 B Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, National Firearms Act, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-163-138

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-163-262

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 300 block of 56th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 25-year-old Michael Mackall, of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Jeffrey Mackall, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Karim Ibrahim, of Northeast, D.C., 18-year-old Ivan Dixon, of Southeast, D.C., 22-year-old Javonni Anthony Coleman, of Northeast, D.C., and 24-year-old Janaisa Bladwin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Robbery, Theft First Degree, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-163-271

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Victor Nelson Reginald Bell, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-163-541

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-163-654

Friday, November 11, 2022

A BB gun was recovered in the 2900 block of M Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-156-625

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Justin Brewer, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-164-622

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-164-626

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Kevin Joseph Turner, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Threat to Injure or Kidnap a Person, Simple Assault, Contempt of CPO/TPO, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-164-636

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Tarell Shoemaker, no fixed address, 21-year-old Korriek Akinola, of Southeast, D.C., 29-year-old Rashad Canady, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Paul Canarte, of no fixed address, 26-year-old Keith Demaris Jones, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Tavarus Reed, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Malik Williams, of no fixed address, 25-year-old Tyjuan Emmanuel Liggins, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Taurus Reed, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-164-685

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Isiah Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-164-761

Saturday, November 12, 2022

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in First Street and Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old D’Angelo Lynard Parks, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 22-164-851

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marquise Lucas, of Northwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-164-863

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-164-895

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-165-043

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-165-078

A Savage Arms 30.06 caliber rifle was recovered in the 600 block of E Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-165-079

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Lebaum Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Ian Brown, of Columbia, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-165-139

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Park Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Melvin Joseph Taylor, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-165-145

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tysean Jones, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Driving under the Influence. CCN: 22-165-245

A Taurus GTC-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Derrick Demetrius Thornton, of New Carrolton, MD, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-165-263

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Hassiem Ogwanbi Slaughter, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-165-334

A Haskell JS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Emerson Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-165-367

Sunday, November 13, 2022

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Kurtis Michael Wilson, of Newport, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-165-368

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-165-376

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kizito Onorme Nubuasah, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-165-449

A Remington Arms 1100 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-165-697

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) and a BB gun were recovered in the 1500 block of 20th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Silver Spring, MD, 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Robbery, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm while Committing or Attempting to Commit a Robbery, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-165-725

Monday, November 14, 2022

An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-166-081

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5500 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Jo’nathan Worth, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-166-133

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Cook Drive, Southeast. CCN: 22-166-151

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Ruger 57 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2000 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Marcellus Antonio Shear, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Isaiah Marcellus Morris, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-166-168

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-166-199

Two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Ibrahim Garber, of Laurel, MD, and 19-year-old Cameron Smith, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-166-283

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

