Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Due to Vitamin 1, B12, C, E and Pantothenic Acid being lower than declared

Company Name:
Mason Vitamins Inc.
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Healthy Sense and People’s Choice

Product Description:

Product Description

Daily multi vitamin with Iron and Women’s daily vitamin with iron

Company Announcement

Miami Lakes, FL. (November 17, 2022) - Mason Vitamins Inc. has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of the specific lot of Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron due to Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Pantothenic Acid amounts being lower than the declared amount on the label which was determined during an FDA inspection.

The products were sold nationwide at Bargain Barn, 99 Cents Only, Fruth Pharmacy, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Rose’s Discount Stores, Rex Discount Pharmacy, Star Discount Pharmacy, Propst Discount Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and limited distributors.

Product Name Size UPC Code Lot/Expiration Date
Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron 20 tablets 311845353238 25807G / 09/2024
People’s Choice Women’s Daily
Vitamins with Iron		 30 tablets 311845486882 25807G / 09/2024
A25807G / 09/2024
B25807G / 09/2024
C25807G / 09/2024
D25807G / 09/2024

To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other People’s Choice and Healthy Sense products are affected by this recall. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately.

For any additional information, please call Customer Care 1-888-860-8376, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.

 

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
Customer Care
1-888-860-8376