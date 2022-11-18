FW: 89 S - One Lane - Sharon

I 89 is now open and clear

Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 11 in the town of Sharon is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.