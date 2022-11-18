FW: 89 S - One Lane - Sharon
I 89 is now open and clear
From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, November 17, 2022 3:38 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 89 S - One Lane - Sharon
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 11 in the town of Sharon is currently down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
Please drive carefully.