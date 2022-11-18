Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault-Resisting Arrest-Assault on Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 22B3004116

TROOPER:  Cody Allison              

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421 Ext:8

 

DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022

LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn- 5939 US-7 Pownal, VT 05201

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Protected Professional, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.

 

ACCUSED: Carl G. Holcombe III                                                                          

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/16/2022 at approximately 1741 hours, a female caller at the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal reported that her boyfriend was heavily intoxicated and throwing things at her. When Troopers arrived, she had relocated herself to a safer place, and disclosed that her boyfriend assaulted her by punching her in the face. The investigation led to the arrest of Carl G. Holcombe III (35) of Pownal, who resisted arrest and assaulted one Trooper in the process. Holcombe III was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, VT on 10,000 dollars cash bail/surety bond.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 11/17/2022                         

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility           

BAIL: 10,000 Cash or Surety

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

P: (802) 585-5817

Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov

 

