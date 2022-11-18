Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault-Resisting Arrest-Assault on Protected Professional
CASE#: 22B3004116
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421 Ext:8
DATE/TIME: 11/16/2022
LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn- 5939 US-7 Pownal, VT 05201
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Protected Professional, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.
ACCUSED: Carl G. Holcombe III
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/16/2022 at approximately 1741 hours, a female caller at the Ladd Brook Inn in Pownal reported that her boyfriend was heavily intoxicated and throwing things at her. When Troopers arrived, she had relocated herself to a safer place, and disclosed that her boyfriend assaulted her by punching her in the face. The investigation led to the arrest of Carl G. Holcombe III (35) of Pownal, who resisted arrest and assaulted one Trooper in the process. Holcombe III was lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, VT on 10,000 dollars cash bail/surety bond.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 11/17/2022
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: 10,000 Cash or Surety
MUG SHOT: Y
Trooper Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
P: (802) 585-5817
Email: cody.allison@vermont.gov