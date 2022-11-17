When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 17, 2022 FDA Publish Date: November 17, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to Vitamin 1, B12, C, E and Pantothenic Acid being lower than declared Company Name: Mason Vitamins Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Healthy Sense and People’s Choice Product Description: Product Description Daily multi vitamin with Iron and Women’s daily vitamin with iron

Company Announcement

Miami Lakes, FL. (November 17, 2022) - Mason Vitamins Inc. has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of the specific lot of Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron due to Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Pantothenic Acid amounts being lower than the declared amount on the label which was determined during an FDA inspection.

The products were sold nationwide at Bargain Barn, 99 Cents Only, Fruth Pharmacy, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Rose’s Discount Stores, Rex Discount Pharmacy, Star Discount Pharmacy, Propst Discount Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and limited distributors.

Product Name Size UPC Code Lot/Expiration Date Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron 20 tablets 311845353238 25807G / 09/2024 People’s Choice Women’s Daily

Vitamins with Iron 30 tablets 311845486882 25807G / 09/2024

A25807G / 09/2024

B25807G / 09/2024

C25807G / 09/2024

D25807G / 09/2024

To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other People’s Choice and Healthy Sense products are affected by this recall. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately.

For any additional information, please call Customer Care 1-888-860-8376, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.