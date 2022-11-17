COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
-
-
- Food & Beverages
-
Due to Vitamin 1, B12, C, E and Pantothenic Acid being lower than declared
- Mason Vitamins Inc.
-
Healthy Sense and People’s Choice
-
Daily multi vitamin with Iron and Women’s daily vitamin with iron
Miami Lakes, FL. (November 17, 2022) - Mason Vitamins Inc. has issued a nationwide voluntary recall of the specific lot of Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women's Daily Vitamins with Iron due to Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Pantothenic Acid amounts being lower than the declared amount on the label which was determined during an FDA inspection.
The products were sold nationwide at Bargain Barn, 99 Cents Only, Fruth Pharmacy, Joe V’s Smart Shop, Rose’s Discount Stores, Rex Discount Pharmacy, Star Discount Pharmacy, Propst Discount Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and limited distributors.
|Product Name
|Size
|UPC Code
|Lot/Expiration Date
|Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron
|20 tablets
|311845353238
|25807G / 09/2024
|People’s Choice Women’s Daily
Vitamins with Iron
|30 tablets
|311845486882
|25807G / 09/2024
A25807G / 09/2024
B25807G / 09/2024
C25807G / 09/2024
D25807G / 09/2024
To date, no illnesses related to these products have been reported. No other People’s Choice and Healthy Sense products are affected by this recall. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately.
For any additional information, please call Customer Care 1-888-860-8376, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.
- 1-888-860-8376